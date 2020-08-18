’We did our duty and we did it well’: Vietnam vets honoured

Maryborough RSL sub-branch President and Vietnam War veteran Paul Coleman speaks at the 2020 Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony at Maryborough RSL. Photo: Stuart Fast

FOR Maryborough RSL sub-branch president and Vietnam War veteran Paul Coleman, Vietnam Veterans Day is a chance to remember the service and sacrifice of Australian soldiers.

Maryborough RSL hosted a ceremony to mark the day, attended by local Vietnam veterans.

Mr Coleman said the day originally marked the anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan in 1966 and grew over the years to commemorate the entire war.

In his speech, Mr Coleman noted other significant Australian actions of the war; the 1967 Battle of the 'Long Green', the 1968 Battle of Coral-Balmoral and the 1969 Battle of Binh Ba.

"We used restraint in an effort to pursue a better war, and win the hearts and minds of the people," he said during the ceremony.

Mr Coleman commended Australian efforts in the conflict, noting Phouc Tuy Province had been effectively pacified by the time Australian forces withdrew in early 1972.

"Today, remember the debt we owe to our mates, we commemorate our dead and celebrate their comradeship," he said.

"We remind ourselves of our duty to those who have followed.

"We should celebrate our achievement. We did our duty and we did it well."