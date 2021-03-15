Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
World War II veteran and Sarina resident Leonard Lister with a photograph of himself (top), his father Anthony Lister (middle) and his brother Walter
World War II veteran and Sarina resident Leonard Lister with a photograph of himself (top), his father Anthony Lister (middle) and his brother Walter "Wally" Lister (bottom left). Picture: Heidi Petith
News

‘We didn’t even have PTSD. We'd call it being bomb-happy’

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
15th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Leonard Lister says modern soldiers face mental battles far worse than he and his comrades who fought in World War II.

The 97-year-old Sarina resident was 19 when he left Australia to serve in New Guinea where he was seriously injured during a mountain patrol for Japanese soldiers.

Mr Lister fell 10m causing his foot to partially detach from his leg, only the muscle and skin holding the two pieces together.

He was medically discharged but despite what he endured, Mr Lister said today's "fellas" copped it worse.

"Our war was a straight-out war," Mr Lister said.

"You didn't have to wonder.

"The other mob … you bloody well either shot them or they shot you.

"It didn't have much mental stuff in it, it was so different to today.

"…(Now) you don't even know the opposition - they can be women, they can be kids, they can be anything.

"The mental strain today is 100 times worse."

hub for our heroes kinchant dam leonard lister mackay veterans mackay war history sarina veteran mental health veterans with ptsd
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        All aboard: Coast attractions drawing students by busload

        Premium Content All aboard: Coast attractions drawing students by busload

        Business Brisbane students get a taste of Fraser Coast history and heritage on bus tours.

        What the World’s Greatest Shave means to this M’boro family

        Premium Content What the World’s Greatest Shave means to this M’boro family

        News “It’s amazing to see this support today, to see Maryborough come together,” says...

        Drink driver busted with beer stubby in car’s console

        Premium Content Drink driver busted with beer stubby in car’s console

        News An unlicensed drink driver had an open stubby of beer in the centre console of the...

        Passenger caught with clipseal bag of cannabis

        Premium Content Passenger caught with clipseal bag of cannabis

        News A man was a passenger in a car that was stopped by police when he was busted with...