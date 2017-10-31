'We do not have a system of justice': Letter

I would suggest that laws should be passed that would tie the courts' hands, with respect to mandatory sentencing.

I HAVE heard it said many times: We have a system of laws.

We do not have a system of justice.

I have no idea what kinds of guidelines our judges and magistrates are bound by, but given all the crime in this day and age, it certainly seems like something is wrong with the system.

The number of repeat offenders, who are released on bail for serious offences, particularly those who were already on bail, is disgusting, to say the least.

Sadly, we have many young people with rap sheets as long as their legs.

As I see it, we do not have a shortage of police in Hervey Bay.

What we have is a police force who are busy chasing, investigating, hunting down and returning repeat offenders to the revolving door at the courthouse.

Given our jails are already full, I would suggest that first and second offenders be given a mandatory set of time at Robert H Davis' Hard Yakka program at Susan River.

It is only there that young lives could be turned around and, hopefully, saved from a life of crime and further wasted time of our dedicated police.

Out of my own interest, I witnessed, first-hand, a graduation ceremony and was amazed, when I saw the young gentlemen coming out the other end, after hearing their stories, many of whom came from very bad family life and some from families who gave everything they could, to rebellious little snots.

In my view, it would be far cheaper for our federal and state governments to contract with Hard Yakka to attempt to rehabilitate young offenders instead of sending them to jail, where they will not accomplish anything when mingling with other misfits and criminals.

To release them back onto the streets is an exercise in futility.

Hopefully, with a pending state election, a new government will take interest in rehabilitation of our youth in need.

How about it politicians?

What do you plan to do about this very important issue.

Let us hear from you.

R. DUNCAN - Hervey Bay

