‘We fell in love in the intensive care unit’

After falling in love in a hospital this couple married in an intimate rural setting followed by a restaurant reception.

Pictures BEN CLARK PHOTOGRAPHY

Enoggera couple Meg Caughlan, an intensive care nurse, and Jason Miller, a surgeon specialising in burns and soft tissue sarcoma and melanoma, met while they were working at the Royal Brisbane Hospital. The couple saw a lot of each other while working within the Intensive Care Unit for special burns cases, but it was discussion over a burns presentation that Meg was working on for a conference that brought them together.

"We went on our first date one week after my work conference and I knew he was very special," Meg says.

"We could not stay away from each other and have been inseparable ever since. I feel like I have waited my whole life just to find him."

Jason Miller and Meg Caughlan's wedding at Mt Pleasant Picture: Ben Clark Photography

Organising their wedding in a few short months was a feat easily tackled by the pair.

"Jason booked everything in about a week. I organised my dress, the flowers, and the cake and Jason did everything else," she says.

"You can waste a lot of time and energy making decisions about weddings. It made us realise that you can have a great wedding without spending too much money."

The happy couple married in front of 22 guests at the Henzell Family Chapel, Mt Pleasant, north of Brisbane, in a relaxed and vintage themed environment. They enjoyed the celebrations with close family at the reception at Mozzarella Cucina, Everton Park.

Meg Caughlan and Jason Miller. Picture: Ben Clark Photography.

What was the standout moment of the day? Our vows. Jason read some Tyler Knott Gregson poetry to me and then his vows, which we wrote ourselves, and made me cry. It was very special.

What would you do differently? I wouldn't change a thing. It was all amazing and we want to do it all over again.

Best advice for other couples planning a wedding? Make it simple and easy and enjoy the day. You don't need to spend a lot of money to have a fantastic day. Having just immediate family made it intimate and special.

Reception? Mozzarella Cucina at Everton Park. The restaurant is very close to where we live and has fantastic food. It's one of our favourite places to go for dinner with our family, so we asked them if we could hold our wedding reception there.

Original wedding plans? No changes.

Jason and Meg's wedding at Mt Pleasant Picture: Ben Clark Photography

First Dance? God Bless the Broken Road, by Rascal Flatts.

Honeymoon? We spent five amazing days at Belltree Ridge, an Airbnb at Witta, just past Maleny. It's an absolutely incredible spot. We enjoyed the serenity and wandering around Maleny each day.

The reception at Mozzarella Cucina at Everton Park. Picture: Ben Clark Photography.



Special touch? My beautiful sister baked some brownies and cupcakes for after the ceremony, which was the best.

Advice for other couples whose weddings are impacted by coronavirus? Do it any way. Life is too short to put things on hold. Get married and then have a huge party with family when you can, even if its via video link. Life is too precious to wait.

Meg Caughlan and Jason Miller. Picture: Ben Clark Photography

The Bride

Meg Caughlan, 47

Profession Intensive care nurse

Parents Glennis and John Cook

Bridesmaids None

Dress Made by When Freddie met Lily. Vanessa and Laura were able to interpret my thoughts to create my dress and I loved it.

Hairand make-up

The Powder Room.

Flowers Stalks and Stems at Woolloongabba

Engagement ring

Tiffany and Co.

Children Harrison, Jack, Sam, Ella, Ben and Emily. We have six children between us.

Cake Celebration Cakes by Jess B. Friend Jess Brown, who is also an ICU nurse, makes amazing cakes.

Meg Caughlan and Jason Miller’s wedding cake. Picture: Ben Clark Photography

The Groom

Jason Miller, 47

Profession General surgeon

Parents Paul and Nora Miller

Suit A royal blue three-piece suit with a checked waistcoat made by When Freddie Met Lily. A gold tie and Jason's own fedora hat.

Entertainment We had a Spotify playlist of our favourite songs.

Photographer Ben Clark Photography.

Celebrant Brendan Anning. He was awesome, relaxed and fun!

Transport Roaring Twenties Vintage Car hire. The car, called Clyde, was a midnight blue 1937 Dodge four- door tourer, convertible

Originally published as 'We fell in love in the intensive care unit'