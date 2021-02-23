Menu
He's not the first bloke to make such a big claim, but a tinny-sipping thylacine hunter swears to have captured photos of a Tassie tiger family.
News

‘We found a thylacine’: Tassie Tiger hunter celebrates

by Blair Richards
23rd Feb 2021 3:10 PM
A THYLACINE hunter who claims to have captured photographs of a family of three thylacines in the state's North-East says he is getting the photos checked by experts.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW >>

In a three-minute YouTube video South Australian thylacine hunter Neil Waters claims to have captured pictures of a mother, father and baby thylacine.

Sipping on a can of Boags Draught as he strolls around "some little town" in North-East Tasmania, Mr Waters describes the as yet unreleased photos.

Neil Waters with his celebratory tinnie - a Boags Draught.
"When I checked me SD cards I found some photos that are pretty damn good," he says.

"I can tell you there's three animals...we believe the first image is the mum. We know the second image is the baby because it's so tiny and the third image is the dad. there's a little bit of a clue with the mum and the dad as to what they are with certain features of them but they are ambiguous. But the baby is not ambiguous."

Mr Waters claims independent experts including "canine judges, feline judges and a vet" who have seen the pictures.

 

 

He also claims to have sent the pictures to Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery wildlife expert Nick Mooney.

Mr Mooney has been contacted for comment.

Mr Waters says he will "plan a strategy" around the photos when he receives confirmation of what they show.

The Department of Primary Industries, Parks, Water and Environment continues to record reported sightings of thylacines from across Tasmania.

However the species remains "presumed extinct", with no hard evidence of sightings for more that 50 years.

 

blair.richards@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as 'We found a thylacine': Tassie Tiger hunter celebrates

thylacine wildlife

        Find out how to address aggression in the workplace

        Two busted travelling at dangerous speeds

        Hervey Bay students get set for new uni term at USC

        USC Vice Chancellor welcomes 2021 as students return

