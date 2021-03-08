‘We got this’: Wally’s daughter pays tribute to mum Jackie

Jamie-Lee Lewis, the daughter of Wally Lewis, has shared a tribute to her mother Jackie's strength, resilience and kindness in the wake of her parents' marriage breakdown.

To mark International Women's Day on Monday, Jamie-Lee shared a photo of her mother to Instagram, writing "we got this" and crediting her for making her "the woman I am today".

It came after Wally was pictured with new girlfriend Lynda Adams in Townsville on Saturday amid reports the rugby league great has been unable to reconcile with his three adult children - Jamie-Lee, Mitchell and Lincoln - in the weeks since the split was announced early last month.

Jamie-Lee Lewis shared this tribute to her mum Jackie on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

"Happy International Women's Day to everyone in the world. Especially to my mother. Most strongest, resilient, beautiful and kindest woman ever. Without you, I wouldn't be the woman I am today," Jamie-Lee wrote.

"Love you mama. We got this."

She shared a photo of Jackie holding a gift of roses and a card from her son Mitchell and her three grandsons, who had written "We love you".

While the family hasn't spoken publicly about the family breakdown, revelations of an alleged long-term affair between Wally and Ms Adams were understood to have strained his relationship with his three children.

They have been supporting Jackie since their father announced the end of the 36-year marriage one month ago and it's understood he has made unsuccessful attempts to reconcile.

Wally Lewis has spent a number of weekends visiting north Queensland, where Ms Adams lives, during the past month, and spent time with her on Saturday after attending a book signing for his new autobiography My Life, in which he wrote of his love for Jackie and his children.

Wally Lewis with former wife Jackie and their daughter Jamie-Lee. Picture: Verity Chambers

Jamie-Lee Lewis playing rugby league. Picture: Richard Walker

Originally published as 'We got this': Wally's daughter pays tribute to mum Jackie