We have the best backyard in the world

IT IS amazing how much your perspective can change after travelling.

If you have stayed in the crumbling cities of the American rust belt or seen the dilapidated villages in the Czech Republic, you would know what I mean.

I love living here on the Fraser Coast. I can honestly say it is one of my favourite places in the world.

One thing I have witnessed in my two years of living here is a loud but small minority willing to put down our beautiful region.

When talking with these people, it's not uncommon to discover they are also the ones who haven't seen much of what this world has to offer.

Every community faces their own unique set of obstacles and issues, but for the most part, we are living in one of the best corners of Australia.

Let's strive to make this place better, rather than try and knock it.

