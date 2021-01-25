‘WE LOST EVERYTHING’: Charleville mum of six's heartbreak

A young family of seven have lost everything in a horrific blaze that gutted their Charleville home. Pic: Contributed

Kyrstie Lea Payne stood helplessly with her six distraught children watching everything she had being incinerated from a tragic Charleville blaze, as her home was completely gutted by fire.

Everything inside was lost as their home was completely gutted by fire, with firefighters helpless to save the interior of the Edward St place at 10.22pm on January 20.

The 27-year-old mother and her six children, aged eight, seven, six, five, three, and two, lost absolutely everything in the blaze fire, including their clothes, household items, and toys.

"We've basically just got to start from scratch," Ms Payne said.

Her seven-year-old son was awake playing Xbox at the time when he noticed the fire starting to rage in the loungeroom.

As soon as he saw it, he quickly woke his mum up to tell her the news.

"I didn't believe it at first, I was just like, 'whatever'," Ms Payne said.

But by the time she checked the back veranda, she knew it was no joke.

She and her oldest kids went around to all her kids beds to wake them up.

By the time they were all up, they escaped with the dog out the laundry door to safety.

Surrounded by her distraught children, the young mother watched the home succumb to the flames.

Thankfully, nobody was injured, but if it wasn't for the quick thinking and heroism of the seven-year-old boy, it could have been a different story.

"I'm very grateful for him for that," Ms Payne said.

Her youngest son has his 2nd birthday today, January 22, and is doing it rough without his presents or family home.

But the support from the community has been heartwarming, with investigators getting some clothes from Vinnies for the family of seven.

They have also received support from a local chaplain as well.

"As far as that, we'll go to Lifeline to see if we can get some basic household stuff," Ms Payne said.

It was very hard for them to find a friend to stay with after the fire, because of the large size of their family.

But thankfully, Department of Housing generously gave them a new temporary house in Charleville to stay while the family gets back on their feet.

Kyrstie's sister Samantha Payne expressed her gratitude to the community on Facebook on January 22.

"We might be over 700kms away, but the love from home will never dwindle," she said.

"All our hearts at home go out to you and the children.

"Dad, mum, and all the family would like to say a massive thank you for the help on the night and all the help from the amazing community my sister lives in."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service investigators are still inspecting the scene, but have determined a probable source of the fire.

A spokeswoman said that it was likely an electrical issue coming from the ceiling area, however it has not been 100 per cent confirmed.