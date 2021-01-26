Menu
NEW CITIZENS: Lance Dixon, Neo Dixon, Jo-Ann Dixon, Jonathan Dixon and Demi Dixon who are now officially Australian citizens. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

“We love it.” Family’s first day as Australian citizens

Stuart Fast
26th Jan 2021 4:30 PM
Australia Day 2021 marked the day 40 Fraser Coast residents officially became Australian citizens.

Five of those new Australian were from one South African family.

Jo-Ann Dixon, Jonathan Dixon, Demi Dixon, Lance Dixon and Neo Dixon emigrated to Australia and had been working hard to gain citizenship for six and half years six years and today, they received their citizenship as a family.

“We’re very happy, very excited,” Mrs Dixon said.

“It was a bit nerve wracking at first but as we moved on further it was great.

She said they chose to come to Australia because of the people, the safety and opportunities for their future, such as university and being able to vote.

“We happy to be part of the bigger Australian family … we love it, we wouldn’t go anywhere else.

Mr Dixon said he felt relieved when receiving his citizenship, saying it had been a long wait.

“Australia speaks for itself, everyone wants to come here and it’s hard to get in here.”

“You’ve got to work hard but the rewards are good. You put the effort in you’re going to get the rewards.

“That’s something I love about the country.”

Mayor George Seymour said “the citizenship ceremony is so special because these people are making the decision to be citizens and I made the same decision so I know how important it is for them.”

While the COVID-19 pandemic meant limited numbers at the event, Cr Seymour said the pandemic made Australians realise what was important.

“That’s family, friends and community and you see that in the recipients. We were challenged this year but the community did extremely well.”

“Australia Day is a day we can all reflect on how proud we are of the nation and we can all contribute to make it better.”

