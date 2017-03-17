We might reach our March rainfall average: BOM forecaster

A MIX of showers and storms is predicted to rumble through Fraser Coast's skies this weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael David said from the look of it, spontaneous showers would continue over the next couple of days.

"It will be hit and miss," he said.

"Some areas won't get any rain, while others will get a decent amount."

So far in March, Maryborough has received 61mm of rain while Hervey Bay is tallying at 53mm.

Maryborough's March rainfall average is 156.8mm and Hervey Bay's is 120.7.

"Being just halfway through the month, the areas could still reach that," Mr David said.

"Places more inland have been getting a bit more rain.

"For example Gayndah is on 90mm."

Temperature-wise, it will be a warm weekend with Hervey Bay expected to reach 32 today and 31 tomorrow. In Maryborough, a maximum of 33 is predicted for today and tomorrow the mercury could reach 32.