AFL SuperCoach guns to watch in JLT 1

The JLT Series is finally here.

Real football to watch and base our SuperCoach pre-season prognostications on rather than stats and guesses.

The first week of matches provides not only some intriguing match-ups but also a chance to get a look at crucial cash cows.

ESSENDON v CARLTON

BOMBERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Zach Merrett ($544,800, Mid)

We're watching Merrett because he has had an interrupted pre-season but he's due to play some of JLT 1 on Thursday night and we're keen to see how he moves after overcoming an ankle injury. He's great value at less than $550k but is he fully fit?

KEEP AN EYE ON: Dylan Shiel ($487,000, Mid), Andrew McGrath ($384,300, Def-Mid), Aaron Francis ($350,900, Def), Joe Daniher ($277,800, Fwd), Zac Clarke ($147,700, Ruck)

BLUES PLAYER TO WATCH: Sam Walsh ($207,300, Mid)

All eyes will be on the No.1 draft pick whether you're interested in SuperCoach or not. We've got to shell out big money on a first-year player but the big wraps over summer seem to suggest he's worth it. He'll walk into Carlton's midfield from Round 1.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Patrick Cripps ($648,200, Mid) Kade Simpson ($570,300, Def), Nic Newman ($394,100, Def), Will Setterfield ($144,900, Mid-Fwd), Michael Gibbons ($102,400, Mid)

Darcy For wants the No.1 ruck role at Geelong. Picture: Peter Ristevski

Nathan Vardy wants the No.1 ruck role at West Coast.

WEST COAST v GEELONG

EAGLES PLAYER TO WATCH: Nathan Vardy ($306,400, Ruck-Fwd)

What are West Coast doing with their ruck set-up? Will Tom Hickey be No.1? Can Nathan Vardy step up? We'd prefer the premiership big man for two reasons; he's cheaper and available as a forward. However, he'd need to prove his scoring potential having only played more than 10 games in a season once and averaging 67.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Andrew Gaff ($587,400, Mid), Elliot Yeo ($585,500, Mid), Shannon Hurn ($523,400, Def), Josh Smith ($244,300, Fwd), Jack Petrucelle ($123,900, Fwd)

CATS PLAYER TO WATCH: Darcy Fort ($117,300, Ruck)

Fort has been one of the buzz players this SuperCoach pre-season with some (cough … Al Paton) even experimenting with him at R2. The mature-age recruit is in a battle to be Geelong's No.1 ruckman come Round 1 and has been praised by skipper Joel Selwood. The JLT Series will reveal a lot.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Tim Kelly ($505,800, Mid-Fwd), Brandan Parfitt ($434,300, Fwd), Nakia Cockatoo ($190,500, Fwd), Jordan Clark ($144,300, Def), Tom Atkins ($112,900, Mid)

NORTH MELBOURNE v ST KILDA

KANGAROOS PLAYER TO WATCH: Todd Goldstein ($548,000, Ruck)

Fairly straight forward here. Anybody wanting to save some money in the rucks will be watching Goldstein against St Kilda and how he gels with a new-look Kangaroos midfield. He should feast on an understrength Saints ruck department.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Aaron Hall ($389,200, Mid), Luke Davies-Uniacke ($197,500, Mid), Ben McKay ($123,900, Def), Curtis Taylor ($117,300, Mid-Fwd), Tom Wilkinson ($102,400, Fwd)

SAINTS PLAYER TO WATCH: Dylan Roberton ($297,500, Def)

He reportedly starred in last week's intra-club match but we'd like to see it in a real match against proper opposition. Roberton was on the cusp of premium status in 2017 but played just four games due to a heart issue last year. If he can return to form, he'd be one of the bargains of the season.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Jack Billings ($437,600, Fwd), Jade Gresham ($429,600, Fwd), Callum Wilkie ($124,900, Def), Nick Hind ($117,300, Mid), Matthew Parker ($117,300, Fwd)

Brad Crouch is back to full fitness. Picture: Sarah Reed

Dylan Roberton during St Kilda’s intra-club. Picture: Michael Klein

ADELAIDE v PORT ADELAIDE

CROWS PLAYER TO WATCH: Brad Crouch ($418,000, Mid)

Often injured, Crouch is a capable SuperCoach scorer when on the park. He averaged 96 in 17 games in 2017 but we need to see him in action before committing the coin. He has said he's gaining confidence in his body and got through a trial against the Power last week, which is encouraging.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Matt Crouch ($551,300, Mid), Wayne Milera ($433,100, Def), Brodie Smith ($332,500, Def), Darcy Fogarty ($242,700, Fwd), Shane McAdam ($123,900, Fwd)

POWER PLAYER TO WATCH: Robbie Gray ($525,500, Mid-Fwd)

We were going to say Connor Rozee but Gray is the man we need to see in action. More specifically his role if Ken Hinkley doesn't mind giving it away. A SuperCoach stud when playing as a midfielder, he can be inconsistent as a forward. Please, Ken, play him on ball.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Tom Rockliff ($405,900, Mid), Ryan Burton ($356,700, Def), Connor Rozee ($189,300, Def-Fwd), Xavier Duursma ($130,800, Def-Mid), Willem Drew ($123,900, Mid-Fwd)

GWS GIANTS v SYDNEY

GIANTS PLAYER TO WATCH: Heath Shaw ($492,400, Def)

The SuperCoach great has been down the past two years and is coming back from a knee injury suffered late last year. However, he remains a key part of GWS's defence and will fit Zac Williams and Lachie Whitfield for kick-in duties.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Tim Taranto ($481,600, Mid), Zac Williams ($407,800, Def), Shane Mumford ($320,200, Ruck), Jackson Hately ($148,800, Mid), Ian Hill ($117,300, Mid-Fwd)

SWANS PLAYER TO WATCH: Callum Mills ($428,900, Def)

Do we ask this every pre-season? Is this the year Callum Mills gets a run in the midfield? We 2019 might finally be the year with the departure of Dan Hannebery and the former Rising Star entering his fourth season. His popularity would skyrocket if we see him at the first bounce.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Isaac Heeney ($529,200, Mid-Fwd), Jackson Thurlow ($289,700, Mid), Nick Blakey ($166,800, Fwd), Matthew Ling ($123,900, Mid-Fwd), Justin McInerney ($117,300, Def)

Stef Martin and Archie Smith battle in a intra-club clash. Picture: Jono Searle

BRISBANE v HAWTHORN

LIONS PLAYER TO WATCH: Archie Smith ($172,300, Ruck)

This is two-fold. Smith is cheap and has claims to the No.1 ruck role come Round 1, which could put him in the frame for R3. However, the bigger implications are Stef Martin's chances of being SuperCoach relevant this year. Smith's presence in the team in 2017 saw Martin's scoring suffer.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Lachie Neale ($607,300, Mid), Jarryd Lyons ($502,000, Mid), Alex Witherden ($455,000, Def), Charlie Cameron ($387,400, Fwd), Corey Lyons ($123,900, Mid)

HAWKS PLAYER TO WATCH: The Unknowns

Far too harsh on these youngsters but outside of Hawthorn fans who knows much about Harry Jones ($123,900, Def), Dylan Moore ($123,900, Fwd), James Cousins ($219,900, Mid) and even James Worpel ($395,700, Mid-Fwd). All are in line to see more time in the midfield as the Hawks look to cover Tom Mitchell's absence.

KEEP AN EYE ON: James Sicily ($570,400, Def), Jaeger O'Meara ($503,200, Mid), Jack Scrimshaw ($149,800, Def)

RICHMOND v MELBOURNE

TIGERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Dustin Martin ($563,800, Mid)

Amazingly, not in the top-10 most popular picks. Dusty is at the top of every SuperCoach watchlist. Massively underpriced if he can return to his 2017 scoring. His popularity will soar when/if we see him show signs of finding his Brownlow Medal form. Facing Melbourne's midfield is a good test.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Toby Nankervis ($533,000, Ruck), Jack Higgins ($392,700, Fwd), Oleg Markov ($158,000, Def), Jack Ross ($117,300, Mid), Riley Collier-Dawkins ($121,800, Mid)

DEMONS PLAYER TO WATCH: Brayden Preuss ($239,900, Ruck)

Much like Archie Smith and Stef Martin, Preuss' SuperCoach relevance is based on how he impacts Max Gawn's scoring. If he remains a deep forward and just pinch-hits in the ruck then the impact should be minimal. The JLT Series should give us a better idea of Simon Goodwin's plans.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Jack Viney ($449,500, Mid), Christian Salem ($445,400, Def), Michael Hibberd ($398,700, Def), Kade Kolodjashnij ($363,700, Def), Marty Hore ($117,300, Def)

Dustin Martin in action at Richmond training. Picture: Michael Klein

GOLD COAST v WESTERN BULLDOGS

SUNS PLAYER TO WATCH: Anthony Miles ($342,000, Mid)

Arguably the leading mid-price option in the midfield, along with Tom Liberatore, after crossing from Richmond in the off-season. Tore it up in the VFL but will that translate to the AFL and more importantly in a team that will struggle all season?

KEEP AN EYE ON: Pearce Hanley ($296,400, Def), George Horlin-Smith ($270,300, Mid), Izak Rankine ($198,300, Fwd), Sam Collins ($188,900, Def), Chris Burgess ($123,900, Def-Fwd), Josh Corbett ($123,900, Fwd), Jez McLennan ($117,300, Def)

BULLDOGS PLAYER TO WATCH: Tom Liberatore ($300,400, Mid)

Speaking of Libba, the Dogs midfielder is set to make his official return from a knee reconstruction and is on the mid-price watchlist. Capable of being a 100-point player but will Luke Beveridge give him the full-time midfield role he needs to succeed. We shall see.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Josh Dunkley ($516,300, Mid-Fwd), Toby McLean ($514,000, Mid-Fwd), Tim English ($310,600, Ruck), Bailey Smith ($180,300, Mid), Ben Cavarra ($117,300, Fwd)

FREMANTLE v COLLINGWOOD

DOCKERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Brett Bewley ($117,300, Mid)

Nat Fyfe is out so here's Bewley's chance to truly shine in Fremantle's midfield. The seventh most popular pick in SuperCoach with 40 per cent ownership and a true on-field cash cow hope heading into Round 1.

KEEP AN EYE ON: David Mundy ($520,900, Mid-Fwd), Jesse Hogan ($498,300, Fwd), Luke Ryan ($489,900, Def), Tom North ($123,900, Mid), Lachlan Schultz ($117,300, Fwd)

MAGPIES PLAYER TO WATCH: Brodie Grundy ($708,200, Ruck)

Usually, we might have gone for Issac Quaynor or Dayne Beams here but given Grundy's price and slight concern over his pre-season toe injury, he'll be under the spotlight. Don't expect him to play a full game but just seeing him move should be enough to allay fears.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Adam Treloar ($594,200, Mid), Dayne Beams ($557,600, Mid), Jamie Elliott ($280,300, Fwd), Darcy Moore ($239,400, Def-Fwd), Isaac Quaynor ($153,300, Def)