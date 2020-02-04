Menu
Peebo and Dagwood - who have entertained sick kids for years - say they ‘need a miracle’ as they face rapidly declining health.
Health

‘We need a miracle’: Beloved clowns’ health declines

by Jackie Sinnerton, Health reporter
4th Feb 2020 4:40 PM
We need a miracle.

That's the message today from well-known and much-loved Queensland clowns Peebo and Dagwood as ill health has ravaged the handsome twins and they have taken a serious turn for the worse.

Dagwood, or David Bissell, was last night admitted to ICU and his brother Peebo, or Peter Bissell, is battling a tumour and things are "not looking good".

The funny pair, who have been entertaining sick kids for years, have cystic fibrosis and both had a double lung transplant 15 years ago.

For them to be alive in 2020 shows their immense passion and fight for life.

They lost their sister to the disease.

Beloved clowns Peebo & Dagwood. Dagwood ended up in ICU after his health took a turn for the worse. Photo: Facebook
Their latest Facebook post is a photo of Peebo holding his brother's hand in ICU.

"Not the best day for Peebo and Dagwood. Dagwood's health took a turn for the worse yesterday. He needed an ambulance ride into hospital. He's currently in ICU receiving the care he needs. We both need a miracle," Peter posted.

Brisbane clowns, Dagwood & Peebo. Photo: Mark Cranitch.
A poignant post says: "When you have to count your days you make them count".

A lifetime of illness has not kept Peebo and Dagwood from making children laugh.

The families of those children hope that their favourite clowns get the miracle they need.

Brisbane clowns, Peebo (Peter Bissell) and Dagwood (David Bissell). Photo: Mark Cranitch.
