We need more dams or water storage: Letter

For places like Australia and Europe, there are mounting concerns of shortage to supply because there has been no increase in storage.

FOR nearly two decades I have been aware that there is a crisis in supplying potable water for human consumption.

I disagree that there is a shortage of water. The Earth has the same amount of H2O today as it did a million years ago, but there are too many folks needing potable supplies and too much groundwater is used in irrigation and mining.

South-east Queensland had a $9 billion expenditure pipeline network connecting all the dams from near Nambour, the Wappa Dam on the Sunshine Coast and the Hinze Dam on the Gold Coast with a large desalination plant off the Gold Coast that has yet to produce and pump into the system a litre of potable water.

This plant, with another at Sydney and I think Melbourne, requires massive electricity to produce drinkable water.

There has not been a new dam or water storage created in Australia in the last 50 years to my knowledge.

There will be wars over water, and I believe the flashpoint is North East Africa, Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt.

- Robert Buick, Wide Bay.

