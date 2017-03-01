We need new prisons, says Together Union representative

As of February 28, Maryborough Correctional Centre held 617 inmates. It was designed to have 500. A Together Union representative holds strong concerns over the state-wide overcrowding problem.

QUEENSLAND jails are so overcrowded with criminals, a new prison should have been built each year for the past five years to meet the demand.

That's the viewpoint of Together Union industrial services director Michael Thomas.

State-wide, there has been added an extra 2500 inmates since 2012.

Despite this, cell numbers have decreased.

"Sooner or later someone is going to have to bite the bullet and build another jail,” Mr Thomas said.

Maryborough Correctional Centre has been consistently at about 20% over capacity for the past few years.

The Fraser Coast facility is designed to hold 500 prisoners.

On Tuesday, there were 617 inmates there.

"Every centre is overcrowded and suffering increased assaults, increased incidents, increased pressure and decreased rehabilitation,” Mr Thomas said.

"We are starting to get people going back out into society and it's becoming a revolving door because they are not supported to reintegrate into the community.”

Taxpayers are forking out $520 million a year to keep prisoners locked away.

That equates to $177.26 to house for each prisoner per day.

Mr Thomas said a new jail was needed unless there was a "fundamental change in the way in which we deal with incarceration”.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman said the Government would spend $265 million over six years to expand and improve rehabilitation for prisoners and to hire new staff.