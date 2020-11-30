WE NEED RAIN: Fire chief warns best effort may not be enough

Drone stills taken by Glen Winney of the fire burning on Fraser Island. Picture: Glen Winney

FIREFIGHTERS are doing all they can to combat the Fraser Island fire but without rain, there’s no telling how long it will last.

That’s the message from Queensland Fire and Emergency Service Superintendent James Haig who is incident controller of the fire.

“Any rain would be a God send … we’ll need substantial rain to put it out,” said Mr Haig who referenced extremely dry conditions, multiple fire fronts and the remote nature of the fire as barriers.

Two fire behaviour analysts are modelling the spread and intensity of the fire and 30 crews, made up of more than 70 firefighters from QFES, Rural Fire Service, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation are combating the fire.

QFES has also made the call across the state for crews and equipment to help combat the blaze with Mr Haig saying he had come up from Brisbane to co-ordinate firefighting efforts.

“We have significant aircraft available … on Saturday we dropped 250 000 litres of water,” he said.

When asked whether the fire threatened the Valley Of The Giants, Mr Haig said the fire was moving in that direction.

“We recognise the special spot the people of the Fraser Coast have for Fraser Island … we’re doing our best to protect it,” Mr Haig said.

He also thanked people for their co-operation during this difficult time and said restrictions imposed regarding the fire were not taken lightly.

The source of the blaze was still believed to be an illegal bushfire that was not properly extinguished.

Mr Haig said it was crucial in these hot and dry conditions for people to be extremely careful with fires, any items which caused sparks, comply with fire bans and have a way to extinguish fires ready.