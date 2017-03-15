We need to boycott overpriced fuel stations in Hervey Bay

Fuel is cheaper on Mt Tamborine than some fuel stations in Hervey Bay.

I CAN'T come to terms with the price of fuel in Hervey Bay.

Not only are we being ripped off at most service stations across the city, but our fuel is more expensive than a small town on a mountain that only has one fuel station.

I visited my grandparents at Mt Tamborine on the weekend, which is in the Gold Coast hinterland.

Where to find the cheapest fuel on Fraser Coast

For those of you who aren't familiar with the mountain, from memory there is a population of about 6,000 or around that, and one fuel station.

The nearest petrol station is at the base of the mountain - which is about a half hour drive.

Fuel was more than 10cents cheaper than unleaded petrol in Hervey Bay.

What a joke.

I'm all for the Fraser Coast's Trevor Goodall who is urging a boycott of expensive Hervey Bay petrol stations.

Let's all support the cheaper fuel stations that are supporting us - the consumer.

There is no reason why fuel should be the highest across the state, no other reason than greed.

I urge you all to do the same and boycott EVERY expensive Hervey Bay petrol station until these businesses drop their prices.

It may mean planning your fuel stop a little more, but it's so worth it.