'We need to lock up these bastards': Ros Bates on DV

STAGGERING statistics show more Wide Bay women are in danger in their own homes than ever before.

Shadow Minister for Women Ros Bates revealed on Monday more than 2,000 domestic violence applications were made in the region last year.

This is about a 30% rise on the previous year when 1,534 applications were received.

In the past 10 months alone there were 374 breaches of domestic violence orders in just the Hervey Bay area - more than one offence per day.

Ms Bates told the Chronicle yesterday she believed the rise was partly down to the influx of disadvantaged families from other low socio-economic areas like Logan, between Brisbane and the Gold Coast and Ipswich who had flocked to the area in recent years.

The added pressure on already stretched resources, she said was only made worse by the soft approach taken on repeat offenders.

"Domestic violence orders are not worth the paper they are written on if there is no deterrent," Ms Bates said

"Police and domestic violence sector are working hard to tackle the scourge of domestic and family violence.

"They need to be backed up in the courtrooms - we need to lock up these bastards."

In March 2017 a LNP bill, which puts the onus on the culprit to prove why they should not go to jail, rather than police justifying why they should, was passed in Queensland Parliament.

The new laws also allow police prosecutors to appeal magistrate decisions and for the accused to remain in jail until there is an outcome.

Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen said he wanted to see the law applied locally.

"We make the laws to protect the people," Mr Sorensen said.

"We need to make sure they are applied - particularly for re-offenders."

