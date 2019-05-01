Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
United Australia Party Capricornia candidate Lindsay Sturgeon with party leader and founder Clive Palmer.
United Australia Party Capricornia candidate Lindsay Sturgeon with party leader and founder Clive Palmer. Zizi Averill
Politics

'We need to power our defence systems with sugar'

Zizi Averill
by
1st May 2019 4:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SENATE candidate Clive Palmer believes sugar should power our defence systems if Australia is attacked.

At Mackay's Shamrock Hotel yesterday, the leader of the United Australia Party said the major parties had left Australia's fuel reserves dangerously low by not properly investing in the biofuel industry.

In February, according to the Australian Petroleum Statistics, there were only 28 days of petroleum reserves, with diesel oil potentially running out within 19 days and automotive gasoline 21 days, and aviation turbine fuel potentially running low within 25 days.

Mr Palmer said the low stocks were a symptom of Australia's reliance on foreign petroleum imports.

To decrease that reliance, he announced his party would establish an ethanol industry in North Queensland. By converting the sugar industry into an energy provider, Mr Palmer said would improve Australia's security and provide economic stability to the Dawson region.

He said the Federal Government should provide a guarantee to biofuel producers "should it default".

"There's opportunities out there for ethanol and the government needs to ... put up the cash, put up the guarantee for the people of this region," he said.

More Stories

australia australian petroleum statistics bio fuels clive palmer commonwealth guarantee dawson defence federal election 2019 federal government mackay united australia party
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Expert warns only one way to reduce dingo attacks

    premium_icon Expert warns only one way to reduce dingo attacks

    News A Queensland wildlife expert has revealed there's only one way to reduce dingo attacks on Fraser Island.

    SENTENCED: Woman's prints found on bottle in stolen car

    premium_icon SENTENCED: Woman's prints found on bottle in stolen car

    News Lawyer Daniel Ould said his client was not involved in the theft

    ELECTION: Candidates reveal plans for agricultural sector

    premium_icon ELECTION: Candidates reveal plans for agricultural sector

    News Your candidates reveal their plans for the agriculture sector

    Holiday over as man airlifted off Fraser Island

    premium_icon Holiday over as man airlifted off Fraser Island

    News The man was due to spend the rest of the week at the island.