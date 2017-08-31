We owe a great debt of gratitude to our rural firies

Our fire fighters have worked across the region to keep residents and property safe. Rural fire brigade members from Dunmora and Mungar/Yerra - Gerard Terant, Urs Kueng and Geoff Garson.

A COMMUNITY is only as strong as the people who are willing to look after it and fight for each other.

And looking at our story about our volunteer firefighters devoting hours to fighting fires around the region we can all rest assured that we are, without a doubt, a very strong community.

We are fortunate to have so many people across our region willing to put their hands up and fight throughout the night to save someone's home - and potentially people's lives.

We owe a great debt of gratitude to our rural firefighters.

Speaking with rural firefighter Ricky Rowland, it was clear how much it meant to him to be part of the efforts to fight the fires.

He encouraged others to join the rural fire brigade and make our community even stronger.

In his words: "Rural fire services and rural fire crews can always do with extra volunteers. The more volunteers we get, the better we are to handle these types of situations”.

Volunteering is extremely rewarding.

To find out more about becoming a volunteer for the rural firies, visit https://

www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.