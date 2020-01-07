Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WE SEE YOU: Amanda Marchant (MPSN), Nikki Briggs (MSPN) Barney Mauger (MSPN), and Sandra Moran (Jaie's Journey) giving out Christmas hampers to farmers in Mundubbera. Picture: Contributed.
WE SEE YOU: Amanda Marchant (MPSN), Nikki Briggs (MSPN) Barney Mauger (MSPN), and Sandra Moran (Jaie's Journey) giving out Christmas hampers to farmers in Mundubbera. Picture: Contributed.
Rural

WE SEE YOU: Hampers for forgotten farmers

Sam Turner
7th Jan 2020 2:00 PM

A HELPING hand was shown to farmers in the North Burnett during the Christmas break, to show they haven’t been forgotten.

In a joint effort by suicide prevention organisation Jaie’s Journey and the Mundubbera Suicide Prevention Network (MSPN), hampers were distributed to farmers in the district on December 21, 2019.

Over 12 hampers were given away, which included food items, toys, gifts, IGA gift cards, and combined cash donations worth nearly $1700.

Following the loss of her son Jaie to suicide in 2014, Jaie’s Journey CEO Sandra Moran started the organisation, wanting to spread awareness about suicide.

“After losing Jaie I did some research and realised how bad suicide was in Australia, especially in our rural and regional areas,” Mrs Moran said.

Mrs Moran began shifting her focus on helping find more support in regional areas with suicide prevention, awareness, and networking.

Networks have now been set-up in Hervey Bay, Gladstone and Maryborough.

Mrs Moran then turned her attention to Mundubbera, and liaised with the MSPN to help the farmers here.

“Everyone thinks just because there’s a network out there, things are getting done, when they’re not,” she said.

“These communities are small and remote, and it’s usually people that are time poor with work, family and other organisations that need help.”

Following a meeting held in late November, conversations were held with these farmers which showed a harrowing picture.

“We would hear that some farmer’s weren’t even eating properly, because they’re trying to keep their stock alive.

“They’re putting them first, just because of the drought.”

Businesses such as Scott’s Mad About Meats and Eat at Dan and Steph’s in Hervey Bay joined the effort, and helped those struggling at Christmas.

“People just think the milk just turns up everyday, well, no, it doesn’t.

“Someone has to work a long day to get all that stuff happening, and by us doing this, it shows we haven’t forgotten about them.”

Plans are already being made for their 2020 effort at the end of this year, with Mrs Moran optimistic about their next hamper project.

“We organised this in about three and a half weeks, and I said to MSPN secretary Nikki Briggs, ‘imagine what we could do if we had 12 months’.

“It would just be incredible what we would achieve after a year of planning.”

christmas hampers jaie's journey mundubbera suicide prevention network queensland farmers suicide awareness

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ambo officer gives advice after spate of marine stings

        premium_icon Ambo officer gives advice after spate of marine stings

        News Three patients were reportedly stung by jellyfish over the past seven days.

        Optometrist couple’s vision for fire help

        premium_icon Optometrist couple’s vision for fire help

        News One of the region’s most philanthropic couples, has come up with a plan they hope...

        World event to be historic night at M'boro speedway

        premium_icon World event to be historic night at M'boro speedway

        News IN A historic night for the Maryborough Speedway, round eight of the World Series...

        Harris Scarfe confirms these six Qld stores will close

        premium_icon Harris Scarfe confirms these six Qld stores will close

        Business Administrators for Harris Scarfe say these stores will close.