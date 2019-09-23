Menu
Skyline Attractions 35m ferris wheel set up on the Esplanade at Pialba. Alistair Brightman
WE WANT MORE: Calls for sky-high ride to extend stay in Bay

Carlie Walker
by
23rd Sep 2019 5:00 PM
THE newest addition to Hervey Bay's skyline has proven to be wildly popular.

The SkyLine ferris wheel, set up along Pialba's foreshore earlier this month, has taken hundreds of people sky-high for a view across the Bay.

Manager Natasha Eames said people fell in love with the transportable ferris wheel wherever it went.

"It is very, very popular," she said.

While she's in Melbourne now, Ms Eames said she was still hearing about how well-received the ferris wheel had been.

"People seem to really love it wherever we go," she said.

"I love it, it's a different way of seeing Hervey Bay."

The ferris wheel is set to stay in the Bay until November 3 and Ms Eames said she wasn't sure if it could stay longer.

"Wherever we go, people want us to stay longer," she said.

SkyLine is Australia's tallest transportable ferris wheel, standing at 35 metres high, with 24 enclosed gondolas.

It can carry up to 144 people.

It operates between 10am and 8pm from Sunday to Thursday, and 10am to 9.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said he was surprised by how popular it had become.

He said he would be open to extending the stay or working out another time for the ferris wheel to return to the region.

Cr Seymour said the Pialba Esplanade Precinct was the foreshore presence of Hervey Bay's emerging CBD, and the addition of a ferris wheel for two months would provide another timely boost for the area.

Tickets cost $10 per person, children under two ride for free, seniors are $8 or $30 per gondola, which hold up to six people.

Each ride lasts six to eight minutes, with the wheel completing three full revolutions.

