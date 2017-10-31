'We want the detail on their plans and aspirations': Mayor

PLAN DETAILS: Mayor Chris Loft has called on state candidates to explain their plans for the region.

PLAN DETAILS: Mayor Chris Loft has called on state candidates to explain their plans for the region. Alistair Brightman

FRASER Coast mayor Chris Loft has called on Maryborough and Hervey Bay's state candidates to support the Fraser Coast's industry needs ahead of the November 25 state election.

Cr Loft said the region needed "more industry to create long-term sustainable jobs and attract other industries" that required the help of state candidates.

He called on the candidates to detail their plans and aspirations for the region.

A booklet detailing the expansion of industries will be distributed to the candidates.

"Our booklet outlines expanding sugar production and biofuel production; boosting the timber industry through increased use of sustainably-sourced timber in multi-storey buildings; more rail contracts for Downer as well upgrading of the Bruce Highway from Cooroy to Curra," Cr Loft said.

"Specific infrastructure projects such as streetscaping in the Hervey Bay and Maryborough CBDs, the Fraser Coast medical precinct, and improvements to boat ramps at Maryborough, Maaroom, Poona and River Heads are also included.

"We want to know their long-term plans for the region; how they plan to boost economic activity, create jobs and provide infrastructure and water security."