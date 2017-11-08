'We will be a force', St Mary's hockey players vow

GAME FACE: Alexis Summers at the Queensland All Schools Hockey Championships in Toowoomba.

ALEXIS Summers was so close to victory alongside her fellow players.

But the St Mary's College student is already eyeing a spot in the 2018 competition alongside the school's other teams.

Two women and one men's team competed in the Queensland All Schools Hockey Championships in Toowoomba in late October.

After finishing at the top of their pool on the second day, the men's team lost to shootouts in a drawn game and were knocked out of the overall winners pool.

But the team pulled through to the division two round and managed to win 3-0.

"We have a good solid core group with only one year 12 student leaving and we are determined to make the grand final next year,” captain Patrick Mushan said.

The gold women's team were downed in the first division finals 0-1.

But the women weren't bothered by the loss, with co-captain Louisa Clunn saying they would be back in force next year.

"We know we are competitive with, having two draws against the eventual winner,” Clunn said.

"We have a very young side with most of the girls only in year eight... (but) we will be a force in this competition in the next few years.”

Coach Susan Berry said the women were unlucky not to win, as they had defeated the division two winners earlier in the competition.