’We will go on’: Coast muso’s song of hope

Fraser Coast musician Derek F Smith has written a tune called "We Will Go On" about the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Alistair Brightman

WE WILL go on.

That’s the title of Fraser Coast songwriter Derek Smith’s latest track.

It’s also his attitude to the coronavirus crisis that has the world on edge.

Mr Smith said the song was written to bring people hope and remind them the pandemic will pass.

Since posting his song on Facebook, Mr Smith has had more than 8000 views in a few days.

He said the response to his song had been “absolutely amazing” and it was also great to reach people stuck indoors at home.

Mr Smith said music was a great medium to connect with people and brighten their day as a catchy tune stays with people.

He said his last live performance was on March 22.

He had a lot time to write the song since he had no gigs due to venues being closed.

Mr Smith has also been performing via online livestreams for audiences at home.

Derek Smith’s song We Will Go On can be found at facebook.com/watch/?v=252321909494944.