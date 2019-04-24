WE WILL REMEMBER: Preserving the Anzac legend

Riverside Christian College year 5 students Sean Hedberg and Mayana Friend at the Duncan Chapman Memorial in Maryborough.

Riverside Christian College year 5 students Sean Hedberg and Mayana Friend at the Duncan Chapman Memorial in Maryborough. Alistair Brightman

SEAN Hedberg might be only 10 but he knows exactly what the forefathers in his family sacrificed for their country.

The Riverside Christian College Grade 5 student's great uncle Frank Hedberg gave his life on the western front in World War 1.

Sean and his classmate Mayana Friend are but a few of the many local students who are the torch bearers for the next generation to make sure Australia never forgets the promise - 'Lest We Forget'.

The stories of love and tragedy from the trenches on a foreign shore, however hard to hear, are their inheritance. A legacy to guard for the generations to come.

"This is why we celebrate Anzac Day, because it is good to remember who fought for us so we can have our freedom," Sean said.

"My Dad talks to me about our relative Frank Hedberg and the teachers at school tell us about the Anzacs.

"I will continue telling the stories to younger people so they can tell others when they are older too - we don't want to lose their stories."

Mayana will be paying her respects to the country's fallen by singing 'Abide with me' at tomorrow's dawn service in Maryborough.

"It is a day to remember the Anzacs who fought for our freedom and our rights," she said.

"My grandfather fought in war and has his medals.

"We wouldn't have the Australia we have today without them, it is important to remember our past and who we are descended from."