We won’t be left out of tourism splurge

BEST OF OUR REGION: Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons says the region won’t be left behind, with a massive campaign to market the best of our region to get underway soon. Photo: Alistair Brightman

THE Fraser Coast’s tourism boss says the region won’t be left behind as Queensland operators draw up plans to cash in on a massive Easter bonanza.

With communities crippled by bushfires and the China travel ban, tourism leaders have urged Queenslanders to “holiday at home” in a bid to boost travel figures over the April long weekend and school holiday period.

Martin Simons, Fraser Coast Tourism and Events’ general manager, says the region won’t be left behind in this billion-dollar bonanza.

“Fraser Island is one of the best-known assets around the world, and the region draws on that asset,” Mr Simons said.

“To say we’re forgotten is not right.”

Mr Simons said FCTE had put together a sizeable campaign, worth more than $250,000, to market the best of the region for tourists.

“We’re using TV, radio into Sydney, outdoor, publications... we’re got a decent-sized marketing bucket,” he said.

“We’re not getting the benefit of the bushfire money because we didn’t have them and we’re a small international market.”

Mr Simons said the region’s diversity, including its beaches, heritage and hinterland tourism, gave the Fraser Coast a distinct advantage over other tourism markets.

“Our growth out of Brisbane and southeast Queensland has been double-digits in recent years,” he said.