We would be mad not to do By The C each year

Aerial shot of By The C on Saturday night at Seafront Oval. Contributed

THE atmosphere at Seafront Oval on Saturday night for By The C was electric.

Surrounded by a vast crowd of thousands of music fans, some in their camping chairs bopping their heads and many others dancing around with their arms in the air, it was a spectacular night of rock ballads.

I have never seen a music event of that calibre put on in a regional area before.

The stage, lighting system and sound was world-class - and that's not even mentioning the amazing acts who delivered a top quality night of entertainment.

Of course, headliner John Farnham stole the show with his charm and that voice.

There's a reason after many decades he is still considered one of the greats in Aussie music history.

With By The C organisers discussing plans to turn the event into an annual music festival, I say make it happen.

What an ideal opportunity to bring people into the area during a dip in the tourist season and showcase our beautiful region.

If By The C can put on an event that can match the professionalism we saw on the weekend, there's no doubt those visitor numbers will grow.

When we see the next music festival announced in the Bay, I'm hoping Barnsey will be on the flyer.

We would be mad not to repeat this next year.

