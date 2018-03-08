Weapon, drugs found at Fraser Coast home

WEAPON FOUND: A gun, ammunition, drug materials and drug utensils were allegedly found by Howard Police in Pacific Haven on Wednesday.

WEAPON FOUND: A gun, ammunition, drug materials and drug utensils were allegedly found by Howard Police in Pacific Haven on Wednesday. Contributed

A GUN, ammunition, drug materials and utensils were some of the items allegedly found by police at a Fraser Coast property earlier this week.

Howard police executed a search warrant at a Pacific Haven address about 7am on Tuesday.

Police allegedly located the items and questioned a 31-year-old man and woman about the items.

The man was charged with unlawful possession of weapons and explosives and the woman was charged with possession of a dangerous drug and drug utensils.

Both will front court on March 22.