Weapons, drugs allegedly found in woman's car

A 20-YEAR-old Hervey Bay woman will face court after being charged with a number of weapon, drug and traffic offences.

Police allegedly stopped the woman's vehicle on June 24 for an RBT after observing the car driving in a manner to avoid police detection.

A homemade taser was allegedly discovered on the backseat when police searched the vehicle. A further search allegedly uncovered a knife, drug utensils and cannabis.



The woman was charged with possession of drugs, possession of drug utensils, possession of a knife in a public place and unlawful possession of a category D/H/R weapons.



She will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on July 26.

