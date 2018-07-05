Menu
Police car. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Police car.
Crime

Weapons, drugs allegedly found in woman's car

Blake Antrobus
by
5th Jul 2018 9:45 AM
A 20-YEAR-old Hervey Bay woman will face court after being charged with a number of weapon, drug and traffic offences.

Police allegedly stopped the woman's vehicle on June 24 for an RBT after observing the car driving in a manner to avoid police detection.

A homemade taser was allegedly discovered on the backseat when police searched the vehicle. A further search allegedly uncovered a knife, drug utensils and cannabis.

The woman was charged with possession of drugs, possession of drug utensils, possession of a knife in a public place and unlawful possession of a category D/H/R weapons.

She will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on July 26.
 

