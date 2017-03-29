31°
Wear you formal wear and help beat cancer at ball

CancerCouncilQLD
| 29th Mar 2017 6:00 AM
Mark and Natasha Robinson at last year's Hervey Bay Relay for Life Purple and Gold Ball.
Mark and Natasha Robinson at last year's Hervey Bay Relay for Life Purple and Gold Ball.

Get glammed up and have a royally good time to help launch Hervey Bay Relay For Life.

Tickets are now on sale for the Purple and Gold Ball, held on Saturday, April 8 from 6pm, at Hervey Bay RSL.

The popular royal-themed event, now in its fourth year, aims to promote Cancer Council Queensland's Hervey Bay Relay For Life, held October 28-29, and encourage the local community to get involved.

Hervey Bay Relay For Life chair Kay Nixon encouraged locals to show their support for Relay For Life by attending the launch event.

"It's a great night and each year the response from the community is fantastic," Mrs Nixon said.

"Having the ball as our official launch helps get the word out about Hervey Bay Relay For Life and how the funds support Cancer Council Queensland's work.

"The night is an opportunity to pamper yourself, don your finest formal attire, enjoy a great menu and live music, have a dance, and show support for locals affected by cancer.

"Most people love to dress up in purple and gold, but you can wear any colour you like.

"The event is really well-supported from Relay teams and local businesses, with tickets selling quickly."

And even if you aren't registered in a team, you are welcome to come along to find out more.

"Last year we had a table of ladies book in for a friend's birthday and after having such a fantastic time, they put a team together for Relay," Mrs Nixon said.

Tickets are $70 per person and includes a two-course meal, tea and coffee.

There will be three lucky door prizes, random giveaways, plus over 200 lucky dips for $5 per dip.

The night will be hosted by Hervey Bay Relay For Life patron Ron Garland and Tammy Sloane from Triple M.

Local string quartet Common Times Strings will perform from when the doors open and band Forbidden Road will perform from 7pm until midnight.

Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift said all proceeds raised from the Purple and Gold Ball would support Cancer Council Queensland's vital work in research, education programs and localised support services.

"This is a fantastic event on the annual calendar - we encourage locals to buy tickets and support Queenslanders affected by the disease," Ms Clift said.

"The Hervey Bay Relay launch offers an opportunity for key members of our community to mingle, find out what Relay For Life is all about, and be inspired."

Cancer Council Queensland's 2017 Hervey Relay For Life will be held on October 28 - 29 at Seafront Oval.

Relay For Life is an 18 hour event involving teams of up to 15 people keeping a baton moving in a relay style walk or run overnight, in support of the one in two Queenslanders diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.
To find out more or buy tickets for the ball, contact Kay Nixon on 0420 884 825 or email herveybayrelay@gmail.com.
To register for Relay For Life visit www.relayforlife.org.au or phone 1300 65 65 85.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcevents fcwhatson fraser coast

