WEATHER: Bay almost sets record for coldest May Day

AS TEMPERATURES plummeted across the Fraser Coast, a record was almost set for Hervey Bay's coldest May day on record.

In the Bay the temperature dropped to 4.1 degrees at 6.05am, almost equalling the record of 4 degrees set in 2000.

In Maryborough, the temperature dropped to 4.8 degrees at 4.59am as cold and dry air moved across the state.

It was the coldest day of the year on the Fraser Coast, with temperatures about 10 degrees below the minimum temperatures the region has seen so far this year.

The cold weather is set to continue on Sunday and Monday, with the minimum temperatures starting to return to return to average from Tuesday.

In Maryborough the average minimum temperature for May is 13.1 and in Hervey Bay the average minimum is 14.1.