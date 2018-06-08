WEATHER: Bay gets May rain boost

THE two cities are less than half-an-hour apart, but the weather couldn't have been more different in Hervey Bay and Maryborough last month.



While Hervey Bay had above average rainfall with 137mm recorded last month, up considerably on the 90mm average, Maryborough was well below its average.



The Heritage City recorded just 14mm of rain, down on it's average May total of 78mm.



Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said while rain wasn't rare in winter, it was considered to be the drier season, with September the driest month on the Fraser Coast.



July and August also didn't traditionally see much rainfall, Mr Crock said.



With a few showers so far during the first days of June, he said it was too early to predict whether the region would receive a lot of rain this month.



Hervey Bay has recorded 1.8mm so far this month.



On average the city gets about 82mm of rain each June.



Mr Crock said yesterday would probably be the wettest day of the week on the region, but Fraser Island could get more showers later in the week.



He said residents should expect fine conditions during the day, with temperatures hovering between 23 and 24 degrees.

