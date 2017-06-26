Weather: Below long-term average temps, what's ahead

PARTS of the Fraser Coast dropped to below the long-term average temps over the weekend.

The minimum dropped to a chilly 8 degrees in Hervey Bay on Saturday and 9 degrees on Sunday.

But it didn't take long for the day to heat up with top temps hitting 24 degrees in the Whale City, according to weatherzone.com.au.

Hervey Bay's long-term average minimum for June is 12 degrees.

So far the average has dropped to 11.7 degrees.

In Maryborough, it was an even cooler morning with the minimum dropping to 6 degrees on Saturday and 8 degrees on Sunday.

The long-term average for Maryborough is 10.3 degrees.

We can expect minimums to climb to 12-14 degrees on Wednesday before dropped back down to 11 degrees on the weekend in Hervey Bay and 9 degrees is forecast for the Heritage City.