WEATHER: Big dry not letting up just yet

The Fraser Coast can expect nothing but blue skies ahead for the rest of the week. Christian Berechree

DARK clouds spotted in Fraser Coast skies today are all show, no action.

While some drivers reported scattered spots of rain on their windscreens this morning, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Annabelle Ford said not to expect any significant rain.

"Hervey Bay and Maryborough are in a bit of a gap regarding the coming rain,” Ms Ford said.

"It's more likely to be further south and further inland in the next couple of days.”

Ms Ford said while there was a slight chance of showers on the Fraser Coast today, blown in by easterly winds, the rest of the week looked fry.

She said there was a 10 per cent chance of rain tomorrow and Friday, and a dry weekend ahead.

Residents can expect a bit of cloud but mostly clear and sunny skies.