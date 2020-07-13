WEATHER: Chilly days ahead for Fraser Coast

Urangan Pier at sunrise on a cool morning, Saturday July 11.

THE Fraser Coast is in for another cold week, with maximum temperatures not reaching 25 degrees.

Today the predicted minimum temperature is 13 degrees with the maximum predicted to be 21 degrees.

Forecat temperatures for Tuesday are a minimum of seven degrees and a maximum of 21 degrees.

On Wednesday, residents can expect another minimum of seven degrees, with a maximum of 23 for Maryborough and a maximum of 22 for Hervey Bay.

Thursday is expected to reach a minimum of eight degrees with a maximum of 24 for Maryborough and a maximum of 23 for Hervey Bay.

Residents can expect a slightly warmer Friday, with a minimum temperature of nine degrees for Maryborough and a maximum of 24.

A minimum of 11 degrees is predicted for Hervey Bay, with a maximum of 23 degrees.

Saturday is expected to have a minimum of 11 degrees for Maryborough with a maximum of 24 degrees.

Meanwhile, Hervey Bay can expect a minimum of 12 degrees with a maximum of 23.

Morning showers are expected today, with a 50 per cent chance of rain.

There is predicted to be no rain for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Both Friday and Saturday have low chances of rainfall.