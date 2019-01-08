WEATHER: Clouds are just for show

LOOKING TO THE SKIES: 10-year-old Dani Condon at ANZAC park.

FRASER Coasts residents are set to swelter for at least another seven days with no relief in sight from the current heat.

While no records have been broken over the holiday period, Meteorologist Gordon Banks told the Chronicle humidity and a high level of cloud cover, off the back of ex-tropical Cyclone Penny, was to blame for the extra "mugginess".

"The mugginess is going to hang around as well because we are not getting any drying winds or southerly changes so the air flow is pretty much onshore and it's pretty humid," Mr Banks said.

"Adding to that at the moment, we have this large amount of high level cloud cover which is really stopping it cooling down overnight.

"That cloud is actually streaming off ex-tropical Cyclone Penny and streaming over the Wide Bay and all the way down to the south-east."

Mr Banks said not to expect our rain gauges to be full any time soon.

In the first week of 2019, Hervey Bay has received just 1.4mm - a long way off the 139mm average.

Maryborough has received 5mm. The average for January is 139mm.

"There will be some isolated showers around but they are not going to amount to much," he said.

"It certainly doesn't look like anything significant over the next seven to 10 days so we are going to get well past the half way mark of this month with less than 10mm in the rain gauge which is a bit of a concern ... but of course out of our hands."

Mr Banks said conditions would be perfect for local boaties from Wednesday, January 9 onwards, with the current 15 to 20 knot winds expected to ease.