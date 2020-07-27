WEATHER: Coast smashes monthly rainfall average in a week

RAINY DAYS: The Fraser Coast has had plenty of rain during the past week.

RAINY DAYS: The Fraser Coast has had plenty of rain during the past week.

HERVEY BAY has had more rain in the past week than it usually receives all month.

Shane Kennedy, a meteorologist from BOM, said the Bay’s average rainfall for July was 39mm.

In the past seven days to 9am yesterday, the city received 57mm.

Maryborough also enjoyed a deluge, with 48mm falling over the Heritage City in the past week.

This is just 2mm short of it July average of 50mm.

Mr Kennedy said this week was likely to be much more dry, with no rain forecast until Friday, which could bring some onshore showers.

The weather is likely to stay sunny and fine on the Fraser Coast this week, so expect more views like this one, looking out from River Heads.

He said temperatures could dip as low as seven degrees in both cities throughout the week but likely won’t go below nine degrees today.

Expect sunny, clear skies throughout the week.

The maximum temperatures for Maryborough and Hervey Bay will sit around 22 and 23, which Mr Kennedy said was about average.