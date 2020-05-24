WEATHER: Cold snap breaks records across Coast

THE cold snap across the Fraser Coast has broken a 40-year record for the lowest maximum temperature for May at Maryborough on the weekend.

There was a recorded maximum temperature of 13.8 degrees on Saturday, that beat the former record of 14.4 degrees on May 12, 1978.

Hervey Bay broke an eight year record of a May maximum high with 13.3 degrees and the previous recording was 16.4 degrees on May 26, 2012.

Bureau of Meteorology Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said the bulk of the cold days are behind us now and the drop-in temperature over the weekend was from a big band of cloud and rain that moved across the state from the west to the east.