Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A stunning sunset followed a cold day on the Fraser Coast. Credit: Ron Morgan
A stunning sunset followed a cold day on the Fraser Coast. Credit: Ron Morgan
News

WEATHER: Cold snap breaks records across Coast

Glen Porteous
24th May 2020 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE cold snap across the Fraser Coast has broken a 40-year record for the lowest maximum temperature for May at Maryborough on the weekend.

There was a recorded maximum temperature of 13.8 degrees on Saturday, that beat the former record of 14.4 degrees on May 12, 1978.

Hervey Bay broke an eight year record of a May maximum high with 13.3 degrees and the previous recording was 16.4 degrees on May 26, 2012.

Bureau of Meteorology Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said the bulk of the cold days are behind us now and the drop-in temperature over the weekend was from a big band of cloud and rain that moved across the state from the west to the east.

More Stories

cold snap fcweather fraser coast record
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $10k business grants snapped up in five days

        $10k business grants snapped up in five days

        Health Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has provided an update on the state’s latest COVID-19 case overnight alongside some bad news for small businesses looking at the $10,000...

        Olympic star caught up in plot to ditch $18m worth of coke

        premium_icon Olympic star caught up in plot to ditch $18m worth of coke

        Crime Olympic star caught up in major drug smuggling op

        BREAKING: Patient critical after horror Bruce Hwy crash

        premium_icon BREAKING: Patient critical after horror Bruce Hwy crash

        Breaking The vehicle crashed down an embankment on the Bruce Highway