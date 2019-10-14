Weather conditions challenge athletes at M'boro carnival

Kolby Joynson from Maryborough in the U/10 long jump.

ATHLETICS: Four seasons in one day was what greeted competitors in the annual Maryborough Athletics Day/Night carnival and master's games on Saturday.

The Maryborough Athletic Club held the 354-event carnival under testing weather conditions with sunshine, cold windy overcast skies and rain making the event challenging for the athletes.

Competitors from as far away as the Lockyer Valley and Gladstone were some of the 235 who competed on the day.

Aged from 6 to 79 competitors tested themselves over all athletic disciplines.

The first event of the day set the standard with a new ladies veteran javelin 30-34 years record set by Maryborough athlete Sallyann Moller.

She beat her previous record by over a metre.

Maryborough Athletics Club president Gavin Grantz was pleased with the turnout for the event.

"We had more open division athletes compared to previous years,” Grantz said.

He congratulated his committtee and the volunteers for the organisation of the event.

"The whole day ran well and with the rain the night before the softer ground made it great for running,” he said.

"There were challenging weather conditions througout the day but the event was well received by the athletes,” Grantz said.