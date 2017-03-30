Weather delays Bay flight by more than an hour

RAIN from ex-tropical cyclone Debbie is delaying flights connected to the region.
One Virgin flight from Sydney to Hervey Bay has been delayed by more than an hour, and the plane is yet to land.
The flight, VOZ1555, was set to leave Sydney at 10.20am, but did not take off until 10.55am.
CLICK HERE for more weather stories
The plane was set to land in Hervey Bay at 11.05am, but after circling Hervey Bay about three times, the plane has turned around and is now south of the Sunshine Coast.
The flight is now expected to land at 12.45pm in Sydney.
For other potential flight cancellations due to weather, find out more here.