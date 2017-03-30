Weather delays Bay flight by more than an hour

HEADING SOUTH: Virgin flight VOZ1555 flies back the way it came after failing to land at the Hervey Bay airport.

RAIN from ex-tropical cyclone Debbie is delaying flights connected to the region.

One Virgin flight from Sydney to Hervey Bay has been delayed by more than an hour, and the plane is yet to land.

CANNOT LAND: Virgin flight VOZ1555 circles Hervey Bay airport in the middle of the rough weather. Flightradar24.com

The flight, VOZ1555, was set to leave Sydney at 10.20am, but did not take off until 10.55am.

The plane was set to land in Hervey Bay at 11.05am, but after circling Hervey Bay about three times, the plane has turned around and is now south of the Sunshine Coast.

DELAYED: Virgin flight VOZ1555 delayed by more than an hour. Flightradar24.com

The flight is now expected to land at 12.45pm in Sydney.

