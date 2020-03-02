Menu
Bushrangers Blue - Batsman Henry Watter with his eye on the ball.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Cricket

Weather determines cricket semi-finalists

BRENDAN BOWERS
1st Mar 2020 9:30 AM
CRICKET: Bad weather was the only winner in the final round of the Fraser Coast Cricket senior competition.

All matches ended in draws after play was abandoned due to rain.

For the final round, had Cavaliers beaten Bushrangers Gold they could have snuck into fourth place.

Fraser Coast Cricket administrator Jesse Riley said the washout was unfortunate.

Riley thanked all the teams for their participation through the season and was ready to watch the top four teams battle it out in the finals.

The Bushranger teams will both host next weekend in the first week of the semi-finals.

Regular season table leaders Bushrangers Blue will play second-placed Past Grammars on Keith Dunne Oval.

The winner of this match will progress to the grand final and will host the final match of the season.

Third-placed Bushrangers Gold will be out to stay alive with a victory over Tinana at Allan Embry Oval. The winner of the Bushrangers Gold and Tinana will play the loser of the Bushrangers Blue and Past Grammars match.

In the event of a washout next weekend, Bushrangers Blue will progress to the grand final and Past Grammars will play Bushrangers Gold in the preliminary final.

Both of next week’s matches are at 12.30pm.

