WEATHER: Don't put the blanket away yet

Amy Formosa
by

YOU might want to keep that extra blanket handy as cool nights continue on the Fraser Coast. 

Temperatures dropped to 16 degrees in the Bay in the early hours of Monday morning while residents in Maryborough experienced an even cooler 15 degrees. 

Top temps are expected to be below average until Tuesday with a top of 26 forecast in Hervey Bay and 27 degrees in the Heritage City. 

LOVE CATCHING UP WITH THE LATEST WEATHER REPORTS? FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE

Bureau of Meteorology weather forecaster Harry Clark said the southerly change was due to a high pressure system near Victoria.

"This means temperatures are a few degrees below average," Mr Clark said.

"It's unusual to see a high anchor itself for such a long time," he said.

We can expect a mostly cloudy week with a shower or two over the weekend. 

Are you enjoying the cooler change? Join the discussion and tell us below. 

