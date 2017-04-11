WEATHER: Fine time to take Easter fun outdoors

THIS Easter will offer a perfect chance to explore the great outdoors with the family, with fine weather forecast over the long weekend.



Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Paech said aside from a possible shower in Hervey Bay on Good Friday, the rest of the weekend was looking fine and sunny, with temperatures in Hervey Bay expected to be about 27 to 28 degrees.



Mr Paech said the temperatures would hover around Hervey Bay's March average of 27 degrees.



In Maryborough, the temperature is expected to be a bit warmer than usual, with little rain predicted during the weekend.



The March average for Maryborough is also 27 degrees, but Mr Paech said temperatures of 29 degrees were expected on the weekend in the Heritage City.



"It's looking really pleasant," he said.



"Definitely great days to be out and about or camping and other getaway activities."

