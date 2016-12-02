34°
News

Weather fires up and so does the all-round fishing

2nd Dec 2016 8:23 AM
Now let's have a look at this week's brag board - Lets make it all about the 　thready's 　 Fraser was leading our weigh in board with this 12.88kg monster Gail landed her biggest to date King Salmon weighing in at 11.63Kg Only to outdo herself with helping to land Lorna's massive 12.03kg 136cm long fishing of a life time the very next day! Nice job ladies!
Now let's have a look at this week's brag board - Lets make it all about the 　thready's 　 Fraser was leading our weigh in board with this 12.88kg monster Gail landed her biggest to date King Salmon weighing in at 11.63Kg Only to outdo herself with helping to land Lorna's massive 12.03kg 136cm long fishing of a life time the very next day! Nice job ladies!

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WELL, I don't think I need to mention just how hot it's been - the days are certainly heating up as is the water temperature, and those summer species are really starting to attack those baits and lures with aggression.

Let's take a look at the report.

For adrenaline junkies, casting and retrieving clear poppers on the sand flats throughout the Sandy Strait is having awesome results on monster summer whiting and the occasional flathead.

Mangrove jack are taking small to medium diving lures or live baits in Kauri, Butha and Poona creeks and Tinnanbar Ledge is producing blueys, estuary cod and blackall.

The mighty Mary River is at her best with catches of threadfin coming in thick and fast - some anglers landing fish over 1.30m.

The preferred bait is a large live bait swimming in the deeper waters of the Crab or Power islands.

Golden trevally and queenfish are taking medium diving lures in the channel between the Bluff at the bottom of Fraser Island and Moon Point, and schoolie mackerel with the odd spotty are taking small metal slugs throughout the waters of Hervey Bay.

Moon Ledge and Sammie's have been popular with catches of blueys, grassy sweetlip, blackall and cod and plenty of pelagic action in Platypus Bay with some small black marlin, spanish mackerel, spotty mackerel and golden trevally taking large, medium to deep diving lures.

Burrum Heads continues to impress with mangrove jack, grunter and threadfin salmon and the beautiful beach at Woodgate has seen some quality summer whiting, dart and silver trevally.

And lastly don't forget in these windy conditions we have the freshwater option.

Lanthalls Dam has been putting on a show with some catching and releasing 30 or more bass and barra in a session.

Surface lures seem to be doing the trick.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  andrew chorley fishing fraser coast outdoor-living outdoors

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Hervey Bay development to attract seven new businesses

Hervey Bay development to attract seven new businesses

“The lots could suit showrooms, hardware stores, a car wash, outdoor sale, or even child care or medical centres.” - Century 21 real estate agent Linda Bland.

Jury fails to come to decision in molestation case

A jury could not reach a verdict in a recent case.

A jury has failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

Bros do yoga too: studio to host men's yoga workshop

HEAD STAND: Hervey Bay's Shannon Payne loves the benefits of yoga for his mental and physical health.

There are physical and mental benefits for men.

Precinct vote is done, now to make the earth move

Queensland Touch Football CEO Jamie O'Connor reiterated the organisation's support for the sports precinct.

THE motion is one thing; progress at the site would be far better.

Local Partners

Remembering boy who lost battle with cancer through walk

December 3 would have been Cooper Christensen's eighth birthday.

Are you thinking of getting a pet for Christmas?

Chalky is one of the many dogs available to be taken home for Christmas from the Hervey Bay Adoption Centre.

Have you thought about adopting?

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Where to meet Santa on the Fraser Coast these holidays

Santa Claus is coming to the Fraser Coast. Four year old Jorja Dowman has been visiting Santa in the shopping centre since she was just six months old.

Don't miss your chance to tell him what's on your wishlist!

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

La La Land leads Critics' Choice nominations

La La Land leads Critics' Choice nominations

'La La Land' leads the nominations for the Critics' Choice Awards with 12, closely followed by 'Moonlight' and 'Arrival', which each have 10.

Emily Ratajkowski nudes were used without her permission

Emily Ratajkowski slams nude pictures as 'violation'

Doco series takes you inside America's green rush

A scene from the TV series Weediquette.

WEEDIQUETTE explores the lows and the highs of US marijuana culture.

Delta Goodrem confirmed to play Olivia Newton-John?

Singer Delta Goodrem.

FILMING for Channel 7's biopic to begin soon in Victoria.

Kanye West leaves hospital, nine days after breakdown

Kanye West is understood to have left hospital.

He is now understood to be home with wife Kim Kardashian West.

Victoria's Secret 2016: Top supermodels wow in Paris

Lady Gaga revived her role as the first lady of pop music

Now you can watch Netflix without the net

A scene from the Netflix hit Stranger Things

Stranger Things binge can now be enjoyed on a plane

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Price Upon...

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

RAREST OF WATERFRONT OPPORTUNITIES.

70 Tremon, River Heads 4655

House 4 2 Auction

PROPOSED STAGE 1 NOW SELLING 8HA ABSOLUTE WATER FRONTAGE WITH, UNINTERRUPTED VIEWS OF THE GREAT SANDY STRAIGHT AND FRASER ISLAND. OVER 20 BLOCKS ARE AVAILABLE AS A...

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 Auction in...

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

DECEASED ESTATE

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 2 $380,000

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with ensuite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

RESORT LIFESTYLE

13/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 2 $225,000

2 BEDROOM UNIT BUILT INS, OWN LAUNDRY, BIG BALCONY OFF THE LOUNGE ROOM. AIR CONDITIONED, BEACH ACROSS THE ROAD. RESORT LIVING AT ITS BEST, WITH, TENIS...

FOR THE PRICE ORIENTED BUYER

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 $270,000

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 25 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $456,000

Upon entering the home the level of craftsmanship is evident, with timeless high quality large floor tiles leading to the central hub of the home. A stunning open...

Heading - CLOSE TO BEACH !!!

5 King Richard Court, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 1 $282,500.00

4 x bedrooms, ensuite to main bedroom 2 x bathrooms Single lock up garage Large back yard area,

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!