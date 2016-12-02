Weather fires up and so does the all-round fishing

Now let's have a look at this week's brag board - Lets make it all about the thready's Fraser was leading our weigh in board with this 12.88kg monster Gail landed her biggest to date King Salmon weighing in at 11.63Kg Only to outdo herself with helping to land Lorna's massive 12.03kg 136cm long fishing of a life time the very next day! Nice job ladies!

WELL, I don't think I need to mention just how hot it's been - the days are certainly heating up as is the water temperature, and those summer species are really starting to attack those baits and lures with aggression.

Let's take a look at the report.

For adrenaline junkies, casting and retrieving clear poppers on the sand flats throughout the Sandy Strait is having awesome results on monster summer whiting and the occasional flathead.

Mangrove jack are taking small to medium diving lures or live baits in Kauri, Butha and Poona creeks and Tinnanbar Ledge is producing blueys, estuary cod and blackall.

The mighty Mary River is at her best with catches of threadfin coming in thick and fast - some anglers landing fish over 1.30m.

The preferred bait is a large live bait swimming in the deeper waters of the Crab or Power islands.

Golden trevally and queenfish are taking medium diving lures in the channel between the Bluff at the bottom of Fraser Island and Moon Point, and schoolie mackerel with the odd spotty are taking small metal slugs throughout the waters of Hervey Bay.

Moon Ledge and Sammie's have been popular with catches of blueys, grassy sweetlip, blackall and cod and plenty of pelagic action in Platypus Bay with some small black marlin, spanish mackerel, spotty mackerel and golden trevally taking large, medium to deep diving lures.

Burrum Heads continues to impress with mangrove jack, grunter and threadfin salmon and the beautiful beach at Woodgate has seen some quality summer whiting, dart and silver trevally.

And lastly don't forget in these windy conditions we have the freshwater option.

Lanthalls Dam has been putting on a show with some catching and releasing 30 or more bass and barra in a session.

Surface lures seem to be doing the trick.