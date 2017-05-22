UPDATE: Why we've had a foggy morning on Fraser Coast

There was thick fog in areas of Hervey Bay at about 6am

UPDATE: The morning fog is expected to stick around in areas of the Fraser Coast until about 9am according to a Bureau of Meteorology weather forecaster.

If you're wondering what's caused the morning haze, weather forecaster Gordon Banks said the fog patches affecting Hervey Bay and Maryborough is from a strip of fog near the coast extending from Bundaberg through to Noosa.

Mr Banks said the thicker the fog, the longer it takes to break down with heat.

"As soon as the ground it heated enough we'll be in for some slightly cloudy and sunny conditions in Hervey Bay and Maryborough," he said.

While the Bureau is predicting a 'chance of showers' on the Fraser Coast, Mr Gordan said it wasn't likely and fog was usually an indication of a nice day ahead.

"Showers are possible on the coast, but they're very, very isolated," he said.

Mr Gordon said the fog was enhanced from overnight showers.

EARLIER:

IT was a foggy start to the working week on the Fraser Coast.

There was thick fog in areas of Hervey Bay at about 6am and the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a possible shower in the Bay on Monday with tops of 25 degrees expected.

In Maryborough the weather is looking much the same.

We can expected conditions to improve as the week goes on with partly cloudy weather forecast for Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday are looking like they'll be beautiful sunny days with top temperatures between 25 and 27 degrees.

Showers are due later in the week and into the weekend at this stage, according to the Bureau.

Hervey Bay had 3.6mm of rain overnight while Maryborough only had 0.4mm of rain.

