WEATHER FORECAST: Clouds to make way for sun on Sunday

HEATING UP: Holly Cribb enjoys the post-rain sunshine in Urangan. Valerie Horton

IF YOU'RE scheduling an outdoors activity for the weekend, Sunday is your best bet for staying dry.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Annabelle Ford said showers were likely to develop today in both Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

Skies are predicted to clear-up by Sunday morning.

"A south-easterly change up the coast is responsible for bringing the showers,” Ms Ford said.

"Temperatures on the weekend will reach a maximum of about 27 degrees in Hervey Bay, and 29 in Maryborough.”

This week, Hervey Bay received 121.2mm of rain and Maryborough recorded 106.6mm.

After months of barely a drop, the much needed downpour was welcome across the region by residents and farmers.

Though this upcoming week won't get that much rain, Ms Ford said there were more isolated showers on the way.

"During the week, there is a good chance of showers again,” she said.

"The biggest chance is on Tuesday, and there may also be a thunderstorm then.”

The temperature is also expected to rise during the week with the maximum temperature predicted on Monday 29 in Hervey Bay and 30 in Maryborough.

Now well and truly into spring, Ms Ford said the weather the region is currently experiencing was more typical than the unseasonably hot winter.