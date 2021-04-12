Menu
Apart from some minor showers set for the region, the week ahead is expected to be perfect for sunbathing and getting your boat out on the water.
News

Weather forecast: Week ahead on Fraser Coast looking bright

Isabella Magee
12th Apr 2021 11:30 AM
Get your hats on and togs out, as forecasters say the weather on Fraser Coast is expected to be bright and sunny, with no major mishaps this week.

Temperatures are set to be cooler tomorrow, as Hervey Bay and Maryborough both reach a maximum predicted temperature of 26 degrees.

“Through the week, it will slowly warm up, getting up to the high 20s and potentially up to 30s in Maryborough,” Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Shane Kennedy told the Chronicle.

As the week continues, it’s predicted to gradually warm up, before cooling again just as the weekend arrives.
But Friday, April 16, is predicted to bring relief, “turning much cooler”.

“For Friday, there is a slight chance of shower around Fraser Island, but more likely to be over Saturday and Sunday, likely to make it inland to Hervey Bay and Maryborough on Saturday,” BoM forecaster Shane Kennedy said.

Despite small amounts of wind over the next few days along the coast, a wind warning is not expected to be released.

“It will be a little bit windy over the next couple of days ... (for boating) the water will be a bit choppy on Monday and Tuesday, but, from Wednesday it should start to ease up and get a little bit nicer out on the water.”

Maryborough’s maximum temperature forecast for this week

Monday, April 12: 26C

Tuesday, April 13: 27C

Wednesday, April 14: 28C

Thursday, April 15: 29C

Friday, April 16: 30C

Saturday, April 17: 26C

Hervey Bay’s maximum temperature forecast for this week

Monday, April 12: 26C

Tuesday, April 13: 26C

Wednesday, April 14: 27C

Thursday, April 15: 28C

Friday, April 16: 28C

Saturday, April 17: 27C

