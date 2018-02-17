WEATHER: Four generations of happiness

PERFECT BEACH WEATHER: Kaleb Walsh, Joan and Sue Roe, and Tracey Bell enjoyed a family day in Hervey Bay yesterday, soaking in the sunshine..

FAMILIES flocked to the Esplanade on Friday to catch a cool breeze in what was one of the warmest days of 2018 so far.

Mother and daughter duo Joan and Sue Roe, from New South Wales, are visiting relatives in Hervey Bay and used the opportunity to see some of their favourite local spots.

"I love it here," Sue said.

"We went and had lunch, and then had a walk on the Esplanade."

Tracey Bell is Sue's daughter, and Kaleb Walsh is Ms Bell's son, bringing four generations of family together.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Sean Fitzgerald said the sunny weather would continue this weekend with Hervey Bay and Maryborough to reach low-30s.

"There will be very high dew points so it's going to feel muggy," Mr Fitzgerald said.

"The system that has been causing storms is moving further and further west."