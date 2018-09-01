Weather girl charged over brawl with TV anchor

A WEATHER presenter who works at a West Virginia television station is accused of shoving a news anchor on Sunday and fracturing her skull.

WSAZ-TV weather forecaster Chelsea Ambriz, 26, of Huntington, was charged with misdemeanour battery after she allegedly shoved station anchor Erica Bivens, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

Fox News reports that Bivens suffered a ruptured eardrum and skull fracture after she was allegedly shoved down by Ambriz.

The co-workers got into the brawl at a bar after Bivens thought Ambriz was hitting on her husband, FTVLive reported, citing a police report.

Erica Bivens and her husband Joe Draper. Picture: Facebook

She confronted Ambriz, who became angry and allegedly shoved Bivens.

Ambriz is set to appear in court September 21. It's unclear if she has a lawyer that can be contacted for comment.

Weather girl Chelsea Ambriz, right, allegedly beat news anchor Erica Bivens, left. Picture: WSAZ

Bivens shared on Facebook that she was now at home recovering from her injuries and "waiting for doctors to clear me so I can get back to work".

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported Ambriz could face "up to a year in jail and/or a fine of no more than $US500" if she's found guilty.

Fox News has reached out to WSAZ-TV for comment but it was not immediately answered.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission