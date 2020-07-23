WEATHER: Heavy rain falls across the region

HEAVY rain has fallen across the Fraser Coast over the past 24 hours.

The highest total was recorded at Booral Rd, where 57mm fell.

In Hervey Bay 33mm was recorded, while at Maryborough 28mm of rain was recorded.

A total of 22mm was recorded at Tiaro.

So far this month, 40.2mm of rain has been recorded in Maryborough, just short of the July average of 49.6mm.

In Hervey Bay, 43.6mm of rain has been recorded so far this month, above the July average of 39mm.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff said the rain was due to a coastal trough along the east coast of Queensland.

Ms Hoff said a trough in the upper atmosphere was causing more activity closer to the surface.

The majority of rainfall was shifting in a south easterly direction now, she said, but another trough would be moving through with rain to pick up again on Sunday.